A lawmaker has urged police to follow up on an alleged attack on a bus driver after viral video clips showed two mainland Chinese women physically abusing the man at a residential estate on Lantau Island. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

The 46-year-old driver on Discovery Bay Transit Services’ route DP03P was shown in a 90-second clip being screamed at by two Mandarin-speaking female passengers as he sat inside a stationary bus at the terminus at Discovery Bay North Plaza. The women repeatedly pulled at his clothes and slapped him on the head. A man tried to mediate but failed.

In another 20-second clip, the bus driver was seen being berated by the women outside the single-decker bus, with one of them grabbing his head and pulling his hair. The other woman repeatedly pointed a finger at him and shouted at him.

One of the women then called the police.

When officers arrived, one of the women was gone. The other woman and the driver both said they would not pursue the case, according to a police source.

The source said the dispute started when two mainland women and a young girl got onto the bus at the start of the route at Sunny Bay MTR station, where the driver complained they were being too slow getting on.

Both parties were said to have verbal exchanges during the trip.

At one point, the girl and the two women’s luggage fell over when the driver applied the brake, irritating them.

The clips went viral soon after. On Thursday morning, police called to the Auberge Discovery Bay hotel where the trio were staying but they had checked out, the source said, adding that police were trying to find them through other channels.

Democratic Party lawmaker Roy Kwong Chun-yu said he was very concerned about the case which involved bus safety and that he was angry about uncivilised behaviour by the passengers concerned.

He wrote to the police on Thursday to call for serious action.

“Full concentration while driving is very important for bus drivers, who are trying hard to take passengers home or to work. Passengers should not resort to violence or verbal abuses even if they are unhappy,” Kwong said, added that society would not accept the women’s disrespectful manners.

A police spokesman said the case was being handled by Lantau North division. No arrests were made.

Amy Yung Wing-sheung, an Islands District Council member for Discovery Bay, said the hotel should deploy its own buses to transport its customers rather than putting a strain on the transport intended for residents of the estate.