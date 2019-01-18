Police arrested two members of a fraud syndicate in Hong Kong on Friday, three days after a loan applicant was lured into a hotel room before being assaulted and robbed.

The victim, 26, was forced to transfer HK$38,000 (US$4,850) into a bank account and also stripped of his credit card, which was then used in an attempt to buy HK$110,000 worth of goods, police said on Friday.

Officers are still searching for three other members of the fraud syndicate in connection with the case.

Initial investigation showed the victim got to know one of the suspects over a loan application via a social media platform.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the man was taken to a hotel room in Mong Kok where he was beaten and robbed.

“In the room, the victim was punched by three non-Chinese men before he was forced to hand over his personal belongings and a credit card and transfer HK$38,000 into a bank account,” police said in a statement.

The case came to light at 3.46am on Tuesday when police received a report from the victim. The gang fled before officers arrived.

According to police, the stolen credit card was used in an attempt to buy HK$110,000 worth of goods.

After three-day investigation, officers arrested a 26-year-old man in Cheung Sha Wan and a 23-year-old woman in Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of Friday.

“Police believe the male suspect is the core member of a fraud syndicate and the female is the holder of the bank account [used to collect HK$38,000],” police said.

As of 1pm on Friday, the two suspects were being detained for questioning and had not been charged.