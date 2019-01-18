A foreign domestic worker kept traces of her employer’s semen to expose him after he raped her twice, a Hong Kong court heard on Friday.

After being assaulted for a second time, the Indonesian helper transferred the bodily fluid she claimed Tsang Wai-sun left on her on to her underwear and reported the incident to police, prosecutor Sabrina See told the High Court.

The clothing was taken for forensic examination and ejaculate was found, See revealed on the first day of the trial.

Opening her case, the prosecutor said Tsang, 55, had molested the 27-year-old helper on two other occasions before going on to rape her – with all the attacks happening in the space of two weeks after the helper, referred to as X in court, started work at Tsang’s home on December 10, 2017.

Tsang has denied two counts of rape and two other counts of indecent assault. But See said the unemployed man made his move as soon as X started working for the family.

The helper was told on her arrival she would be sharing a bed with Tsang’s 12-year-old daughter in her room, which was to be kept unlocked at all times, See said.

That night, the prosecutor said, Tsang barged in and ran his hands over X’s head and inner thigh. “Sleep soon. I love you,” he told her, according to See.

He did something similar eight days later, this time also touching X’s breast, See said.

On December 19, the following day, Tsang dragged her to his room and raped her, only stopping when he heard his wife come home, the prosecutor said.

Tsang then forced himself on her the next day when X was washing dishes in the kitchen.

“He pulled her hair and shoved her head down the sink [as he raped her],” See said.

He ejaculated on X’s hand after the helper refused to perform oral sex, the prosecutor said, and X put the semen on her underwear to preserve evidence of the assault.

See said X had initially not told anyone, but the last attack prompted her to come forward and contact her agent and the Indonesian consulate, which notified police.

She said Tsang remained silent after his arrest on December 22.

The case continues before Mr Justice Patrick Li Hon-leung on Monday.