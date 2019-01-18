A father who repeatedly raped and molested his teenage daughter over two years was finally exposed when his wife found suspiciously placed tissue paper in their room, a Hong Kong court heard on Friday.

The man, known as L.C.L to protect the identity of the victim, had allegedly raped and molested his daughter on at least seven occasions between 2015 and 2017, prosecutors told a seven-member jury on the first day of the trial.

The first incident took place when the girl, referred to as X, was 12 years old.

The High Court heard that the case only came to light on October 14, 2017, when X’s mother came home from work to find a pile of used tissue on a cabinet in the room she shared with her husband.

The couple live with X and their younger son in a Fanling flat.

Upon the discovery of the tissue, X then barged in and dumped the pile outside their home – a move that sparked her mother’s suspicion. Prosecutors said the woman thought the tissue might have been stained with semen.

When pressed, X revealed she was molested by her father, the court heard. She said she had kept it from her mother because her father had threatened to throw himself out of the window.

L.C.L, a 42-year-old bus driver, denied two counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault.

Prosecutors alleged that the first attack took place in 2015, when he rubbed his genitals against X’s, after removing her pants.

Similar assaults ensued, and at one point, the father had started offering her money from HK$50 to HK$100.

On one occasion, L.C.L molested her in their room under a blanket, even though X’s younger brother was present and other relatives were in their home playing mahjong, the court heard.

The first alleged rape took place in 2016. Prosecutors said L.C.L told X it was a “secret”, and, implying the family would lose their breadwinner, said he would throw himself out of the window or get arrested if X ever told others.

The court heard that after the mother’s discovery in 2017, they retrieved the tissue paper and made a police report, leading to the man’s arrest.

The case continues before Madam Justice Anthea Pang Po-kam on Monday.