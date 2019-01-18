A Hong Kong petrol station worker on Friday admitted to offering an eight-year-old girl HK$200 (US$25) in an attempt to lure her to his home last month, in a case that has sparked fear among local parents.

Eastern Court heard how Shum Tin-wai, 21, became sexually aroused by the encounter with the Primary Two pupil on December 5 as he followed the youngster to her flat in Sai Ying Pun.

The girl became frightened and fled, and later told her parents. It set off a police investigation that finally netted Shum using closed-circuit television footage.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of loitering.

Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak-chuen ordered an array of studies on Shum’s background and mental state, as well as his suitability for a detention centre.

The girl’s school issued a letter reminding parents to warn their children not to talk to strangers, and informing them that patrols had been stepped up in the area after school hours. Some parents told of their concerns for their children’s safety.

The court heard that the girl, referred to as X to protect her identity, had been walking home, but noticed on arrival at the lobby of her block that Shum was tailing her.

He remained nearby even after X had gone up to her home to change clothes before the girl headed out again to a convenience store.

As X left the building, Shum approached her and said: “I will give you HK$200 to play with me at my home.”

The girl ran away and later told her mother, who reported the case to police. Officers arrested Shum two days later at his workplace after studying CCTV footage.

“I was only following the girl. I did not touch her, only masturbated,” he said upon his arrest.

Shum added that his actions had been spurred by a momentary impulse.

In a later interview, he told police he had come across the girl earlier in the day and became sexually aroused.

He then followed her and masturbated in a nearby public toilet while X was at home getting changed.

When the girl refused his HK$200 offer, Shum apologised, but subsequently went to a ladies’ toilet to masturbate again.

He was remanded in custody on Friday ahead of another court date on January 31, when he is expected to be sentenced.