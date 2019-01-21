A Hong Kong man was arrested on Monday in connection with an email scam that swindled US$180,000 (HK$1.4 million) from a local company two years ago.

The 29-year-old was picked up in a public housing flat on Choi Wan Estate, Choi Hung, at about 8.15am on Monday.

In October 2016, an employee at the defrauded company got an email from a scammer pretending to be from a partner company, asking for money, according to police.

“As instructed, the company transferred US$180,000 into a local bank account,” police said.

The victim realised it was a scam when he contacted the partner company in question.

By 5pm on Monday, the suspect was being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Hong Kong police handled 741 cases of commercial email fraud, involving total losses of HK$1.53 billion, in the first 10 months of 2018.

That was double the HK$756 million fraudulently acquired from 570 companies in Hong Kong and overseas in the same period of 2017, and larger than the HK$992 million for the whole of that year.

The biggest loser in 2018 was an electronics firm in Spain, which was duped into transferring more than HK$100 million to a bank account in Hong Kong. The company received a bogus email purportedly sent by its chief executive, requesting the transfer.

The company reported the case to police in Spain and Hong Kong on July 11. The Hong Kong force’s anti-fraud squad froze HK$60 million of the cash.