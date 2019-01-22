A former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker best known for his trademark long hair failed to win the court’s blessing on Tuesday in his bid to lodge a final appeal against the public prison operator for cutting his locks in jail.

The Court of Appeal refused to allow “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung to take his case to the Court of Final Appeal. The lower court had previously ruled against Leung – and in favour of the Correctional Service Department – in the first appeal lodged by the latter.

Despite this setback, Leung can still go directly to the Court of Final Appeal to ask for permission to lodge his case, which could affect a long-established aspect of male prisoners’ rights.

The former legislator’s legal bid was inspired by the time he spent in jail in 2014 after he was sentenced to a four-month term for criminal damage and disorderly behaviour at a political forum in 2011.

Leung, who was still a lawmaker at the time, stormed the forum with others when government officials were proposing a new arrangement to scrap Legislative Council by-elections.

‘Long Hair’ sues jailers for making him ‘Short Hair’



While female prisoners were not required to cut their hair, Leung was made to when serving his sentence. The experience prompted the activist to argue that the treatment was discriminatory and violated the Sex Discrimination Ordinance, the city’s Bill of Rights and its mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

Leung won in 2017 when the case was heard by the Court of First Instance. But the Court of Appeal overturned that decision on the government's appeal in April last year, promoting Leung to take it to the top court.

The former lawmaker was disqualified from Legco over an invalid oath in 2016.

