A Hong Kong police officer involved in the arrest of a taxi driver who later died from injuries sustained in the incident has applied for a judicial review challenging the rare Coroner’s Court finding the man was unlawfully killed.

Constable Lam Wai-wing filed an application to the High Court on Monday, after a five-member jury returned a 3-2 verdict that meant he could be prosecuted over the death of Chan Fai-wong.

Security footage played during Chan’s inquest showed him being lifted off the ground with Lam’s arm around his neck during his arrest in 2012.

Chan was diagnosed with a cervical vertebra dislocation two days after the arrest. He died a month later on December 12, 2012, of bronchopneumonia he had contracted as a complication of the injury.

Lam is now seeking an injunction to prevent the Department of Justice from “taking any further steps in the prosecution”. He also wants last October’s findings quashed and the inquest reopened.

Brief reasons stated in the two-page document made available on Tuesday showed the officer was expected to argue the jury finding was illegal, because it was based on wrong facts or considerations, and it was irrational because of flaws in logic or a failure to balance relevant considerations.

He was also expected to argue there was procedural impropriety but did not elaborate.

Lam confessed during the inquest he had applied unlawful force when he lifted the 65-year-old taxi driver off the ground by his neck during the arrest on November 11, 2012.

But he claimed it was Chan’s vigorous struggling that caused his arm to slip from around the driver’s shoulders to the neck as he tried to put the handcuffed man into a police car.

“When I realised my arm was around his neck, I released it immediately,” Lam told the court. “I knew that my force was unlawful, but my actions were not done willingly.”

The ambulance driver who took Chan to hospital an hour later recalled him repeatedly saying: “It hurts … it really hurts.”

A leading orthopaedic expert said he believed Chan’s neck was injured by having Lam’s arm around it.

But counsel for Lam and two other officers involved in physically apprehending Chan questioned whether the delay in treatment had contributed to his death.

Counsel for Hong Kong Police Force also asked whether Lee had considered Chan might have been injured at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he first reported experiencing neck pain on November 13.