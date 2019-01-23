A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a double-decker bus at a pedestrian crossing in northern Hong Kong during Wednesday’s morning rush hour. The driver carried on his route after the collision and was only found nearly an hour later.

The boy, 15, was crossing Nam Wan Road at a pedestrian crossing outside Elegance Garden in Tai Po shortly before 8am when the 71K bus hit him.

“An initial investigation showed a KMB vehicle hit the boy and left in the incident,” a police spokeswoman said.

The boy was taken unconscious to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin. As of 12.30pm, he was in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle was found at the bus terminal outside Tai Po Market MTR station, about 500 metres from the site of the accident, before 8.50am.

She said the bus driver, 52, was taken to a nearby police station for inquiries.

KMB said the green light was showing for vehicles when the accident happened at the crossing. It said the boy “rushed into the road, hit the right rear part of the bus, and was injured”.

It said the driver immediately contacted police after noticing the incident. It was understood that the driver called police when the bus arrived at the terminal.

The company said staff were sent to visit the boy at the hospital and would assist the police investigation.

Police figures show 118 people died in 99 road accidents in the first 11 months of 2018, including a Tai Po bus crash in February that killed 19 and injured more than 60. In the whole of 2017, 108 people died in 104 traffic accidents.