More than a tonne of illegal fireworks and firecrackers smuggled into Hong Kong from mainland China were confiscated by police in an outdoor container yard near the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint in the run-up to the Lunar New Year.

With the help of a sniffer dog from the force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau, the HK$2 million (US$254,900) haul was found hidden in a shipping container at Ki Lun Tsuen off Kwu Tung Road, Lok Ma Chau at about 4pm on Tuesday.

Inside the yard, officers arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of possession of illegal fireworks and firecrackers – an offence which carries a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine and six months in jail. He was in charge of the container yard, according to police.

Chief Inspector Lam Sze-yi of the New Territories North regional crime unit said the 1.1 tonnes of fireworks and firecrackers found in the operation was the largest seizure of this kind in recent years.

She believed the consignment might have been intended for illegal sale in the New Territories during the Lunar New Year period.

“It is a tradition for many people to play with or use firecrackers. It is one of the possible reasons why 1.1 tonnes of fireworks and firecrackers appeared,” she said.

In Hong Kong, some villagers, especially elderly people, believe setting off fireworks will bring them good luck, health and wealth.

According to police, setting off fireworks or firecrackers carries a maximum penalty of a HK$25,000 fine and six months’ imprisonment.

The chief inspector believed that, judging from the packaging, the haul came from mainland China. She said police were still investigating how it got into Hong Kong.

Although the site is not near a residential area, Superintendent Suryanto Chin Chiu of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau said that if an explosion were to happen, it could cause injury or death and damage to nearby structures.

“Fireworks contain a lot of explosives. When they are detonated, they certainly can endanger surrounding property and people,” he said.

He said the consignment contained different types of firework, and firecrackers of various sizes.

According to police, some of the fireworks could cover a distance of 100 metres when set off.

Detectives launched the investigation after receiving a recent tip-off. On Tuesday, officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau were deployed to raid the container yard.

As of noon on Wednesday, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.