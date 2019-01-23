A new drug production centre operating in a remote village house near the border with mainland China was closed down by police with the arrest of four men and the seizure of HK$25 million (US$3.19 million) worth of cocaine and half-finished products, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent Ng Wing-sze of the Narcotics Bureau said initial investigation appeared to show charcoal powder soaked with cocaine was shipped into Hong Kong from overseas. The two-storey house was used to extract cocaine by mixing it with other chemical products.

A Colombian man, 37, and three Hong Kong men were arrested at about 8pm on Monday when police raided the house in Tong To Ping Tsuen near Sha Tau Kok.

Inside the house, 68 litres of semi-finished product in liquid that could produce 13kg of cocaine was seized, along with 7kg of cocaine and manufacturing equipment, according to police.

Chief Superintendent Lam Chi-ming of the Narcotics Bureau said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$25 million.

Police believed the Colombian man, who arrived in the city last month, was hired to come to Hong Kong and to extract cocaine.

“Initial investigation showed the drug was for local consumption,” Ng said.

She said the drug production centre had been in operation for about two weeks. “We believe the finished product had not been in circulation in the city,” she said.

As of 5pm on Wednesday, the five suspects were being held for questioning and had not been charged.

It is understood police were still searching for the mastermind and core figures of the drug trafficking and manufacturing syndicate.

Ng believed the syndicate chose the village house to avoid detection because it is secluded and far from other houses in the vicinity.

It was the second major seizure of cocaine in the city on Monday. Customs officers arrested a former bank manager and seized HK$11 million worth of cocaine in a raid on a To Kwa Wan flat.

In Hong Kong, the street price of crack cocaine recently increased to nearly HK$1,650 a gram from HK$1,400. A law enforcement source said the rise in price was the result of supplies of the drug falling because of stronger enforcement action.

According to official statistics, local authorities confiscated 537kg of cocaine in the first 10 months of 2018, a 78.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2017.