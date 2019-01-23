Two men and one woman were on Wednesday acquitted of using threats to force a friend to make a sexually explicit video and of assaulting her with a mobile phone, clothes hanger and lit cigarette.

Sha Tin Court Magistrate Lau Yee-wan acquitted So Wing-sum, 19, Ng Ka-fung, 22, and Fung Chung-wai, 27, of a string of assault and criminal intimidation charges, after deeming that the interactions they had with the victims “were no different from any group of teenagers playing around for fun”.

The victim, 17, said the alleged incidents took place between September 6 and 12, 2016, when her new-found friendship with the trio, whom she had met online, turned sour.

During her court testimony, the teenager was referred to as X to protect her privacy. She said the first assault occurred at Fung’s birthday party on September 6 at The Empire Hotel Kowloon in Tsim Sha Tsui, during which she was asked to make the sexually themed video.

When she refused, she said, Fung threatened to beat her up, which caused her to give in. Though, the three defendants argued that the video was part of a punishment after X had lost a game of “truth or dare”.

The magistrate made her observation on Wednesday, having viewing the video during the course of the trial.

“The conversation and response were natural,” she said, adding that she could not see X being under threat.

“It was no different from a group of teenagers playing around for fun,” she said.

X also said that five days later, when they were together at the Regal Riverside Hotel in Sha Tin, So burned her with a cigarette before smashing her nose with a mobile phone. Ng hit her with a clothes hanger, she said.

The group went to Bay Bridge Lifestyle Retreat, a hotel in Tsuen Wan, the next day. There, X said, Ng kicked her in the thigh.

The magistrate said most of the injuries could not be found in a subsequent medical examination of X, while the burn marks on her person were inconclusive.

X asserted that she had not come forward until weeks later because she feared that the trio would post her video online, which was indeed uploaded to the internet at a later point. She also said she continued to hang out with them for the same reason.

But Lau, who called X’s evidence inconsistent, said it would make more sense if she had told her family at earlier available opportunities.

So was acquitted of one count of common assault and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Ng was acquitted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All three also faced an extra count of criminal intimidation. All were found not guilty.