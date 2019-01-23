Hong Kong customs officers have made their biggest air cargo seizure of suspected ketamine in a decade, finding HK$57 million (US$7.3 million) worth of the drug at the airport in a consignment airmailed from an Asian country.

The 120kg haul was discovered when the shipment, which arrived on Friday last week, was selected for a routine inspection at the airport’s cargo terminal. In comparison, authorities found a total of 127kg of ketamine in the first 10 months of 2018. Local authorities seized 110kg of the drug in the first 10 months of 2017.

The consignment was declared to be carrying vehicle parts but an X-ray examination aroused suspicions, a law enforcement source said.

“The drug was found in vacuum-sealed bags made of aluminium foil that were stuffed in cartons,” he said. “We believe the packaging was designed to avoid X-ray detection and to foil sniffer dogs.”

The source believed part of the consignment was for local consumption. “We are still investigating the final destination of the illegal drug,” he said.

No one has been arrested. Officers from the airport investigation group of Customs’ Drug Investigation Bureau were handling the case.

The Post was told that most of the ketamine and crystal meth smuggled into Hong Kong in the past was from mainland China. But following a massive crackdown on drug labs in Guangdong province over the past two years, the supply dropped sharply.

“This has forced local drug dealers to find new suppliers of ketamine and crystal meth from across Asia and Africa,” another source said.

He said customs at the airport intercepted several parcels carrying illegal drugs such as crystal meth from Malaysia last year.

On December 28, customs officers arrested two male passengers who had arrived from Thailand after seizing HK$1.8 million worth of ketamine that was in their luggage.

The latest case was among three major seizures of illegal drugs in recent days in the city.

On Monday, police closed down a drug production centre in Sha Tau Kok with the arrest of four men and the seizure of HK$25 million worth of cocaine and half-finished products.

On the same day, customs officers arrested a former bank manager and seized HK$11 million worth of cocaine in a raid on a To Kwa Wan flat.

The sources said that in the run-up to the Lunar New Year, there would be high demand for illegal drugs and authorities would enhance enforcement action against such activities.