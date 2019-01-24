Hong Kong’s top court on Thursday acknowledged the extreme difficulties faced by police who handled 2014’s Occupy protests, but stressed that excessive force would not be condoned.

That message was relayed in remarks concluding the case of retired superintendent Frankly Chu, three days after the Court of Final Appeal dismissed his last bid to clear his name over a baton attack on a passer-by during the pro-democracy protests.

Three top judges – Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma Tao-li and permanent judges Roberto Ribeiro and Joseph Fok – noted the controversy surrounding Chu’s conviction. They went on to agree with the observations of the lower courts which dealt with the case.

“We echo the magistrate’s and judge’s acknowledgement of the extremely difficult and often provocative circumstances faced by the police during the Occupy Central protests and pay homage to the disciplined professionalism exhibited by the vast majority of the officers deployed,” they said in a document handed down on Thursday.

But while they sympathised with “the highly regrettable situation” Chu found himself in, “such a violation of the law involving the unwarranted use of force against a member of the public cannot be condoned”, they stressed.

The unwarranted force the judges were referring to was what got Chu, 59, convicted in December 2017. He was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a clearance operation in Mong Kok on November 26, 2014, when he hit passer-by Osman Cheng Chung-hang, 28, with a baton.

The case split a city already deeply divided over the 79-day Occupy protests, which shut down major roads as protesters called for greater democracy in the city.

While pro-democracy activists condemned Chu’s act as an example of police using excessive force on them, police supporters said he was only doing his job.

It was the second case involving policemen found guilty of violence during the sit-ins, also known as the “umbrella movement”. In February 2017, seven officers were jailed for two years on the same charge for punching and kicking an activist who poured liquid over their colleagues. That case is pending an appeal judgment.

The politically charged cases have led to personal attacks on judges, sparking calls for caution from Ma, the secretary for justice and other legal professionals.

On Monday Chu’s lawyer Charlotte Draycott SC argued that the judge who heard the policeman’s first appeal did not give him a chance have his case re-heard.

Both the magistrate who tried Chu and the first appeal judge used an erroneous legal test to convict and uphold his conviction, she said.

But the three top court justices ruled in their judgment on Thursday that Chu was convicted on a proper basis.