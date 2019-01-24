Seven investors were swindled out of almost HK$620 million (US$79 million) in Hong Kong’s biggest ever bullion trading scam, police said on Thursday, following the arrest of two alleged ringleaders and 12 other members of a fraud syndicate.

An elderly Hong Kong man was the biggest loser in the investment fraud. He was swindled out of hundreds of millions of dollars over two years, the Post has learned.

“With the help of the force’s anti-fraud squad, police have frozen HK$220 million in the related bank accounts in the operation,” Chief Inspector Tam Wai-shun of the Kowloon East regional crime unit said.

He said this was the biggest amount seized by officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre since it was set up in July 2017.

He said the suspects – 12 men and two women – included Hongkongers, mainland Chinese and one Singaporean.

“They included the alleged masterminds of the fraud syndicate, former and current directors of [three] investment companies involved, brokers, and holders of bank accounts used to collect the proceeds of the scams,” he said.

Detectives from the Kowloon East regional crime unit began investigating the syndicate in October last year, when the elderly Hong Kong investor sought help from the police.

The other victims were all men, from Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Canada, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Police said it seemed the syndicate recruited youngsters to work as brokers who found potential investors through cold calls and social media platforms.

“The victims were told the brokers were experienced and good at investments, and they pretended to be considerate to gain the trust of their targets,” Tam said.

The investors were persuaded to trade gold on the London commodities market and make other investments with the promise of high returns. They were then asked to sign related documents and transfer money into the accounts of investment companies in Kowloon East or personal bank accounts.

Police said the investors realised they were scammed when they were later notified that their money had been lost in trading.

“Some money had not been invested in any transactions but went missing,” the chief inspector said.

He said the scams happened between June 2016 and October 2018.

According to police, seven of the suspects were rounded up in the first round of the operation between November and earlier this month. The other seven – six men and one woman – were arrested between Tuesday and Thursday.

One law enforcement source said the two alleged ringleaders were Hong Kong men.

﻿During the operation, code-named “Icepeak”, police seized watches, documents, computers, mobile phones, bank cards and some cash.

As of 4pm on Thursday, police said the investigation was continuing. Most of the suspects had been released on bail pending further investigation.

According to police, the offence of fraud carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

In July 2018, police arrested nearly 90 people in two high-profile cases involving gold trading scams.

On July 11, 10 female brokers were among 35 people arrested in a crackdown on a gold trading syndicate that swindled 64 men out of about HK$26 million.

Police said the group hired young, attractive girls – mostly secondary school graduates – and disguised them as “star financial consultants” to fish for victims on social media. The girls then persuaded the men to pay to trade gold on the London market. Some even promised to develop romantic relationships with clients.

About two weeks later, officers from the Organised Crime and Triad Bureau arrested 54 people from two companies in Tsim Sha Tsui and Kwun Tong in connection with another bullion trading scam in which male brokers allegedly posed as women to win the trust of male clients and persuade clients to authorise them to control their investment accounts so they could trade gold on the London market. Police said some people had invested more than HK$10 million.

During this operation, five cars including two Porsches and a Mercedes-Benz, and a flat worth HK$5 million were seized, along with cash, computers, bank cards and suspected transaction documents.