A father accused of molesting and raping his daughter since she was six years old would walk around the family home naked and watch pornography in front of his children, a Hong Kong court heard on Thursday.

The father, known as L.S.L first forced his daughter to touch his genitals, senior public prosecutor Jasmine Ching told jurors at the High Court on the first day of his trial.

When the daughter was nine, he raped her for the first time, then another four times in the next three years, Ching added.

The 64-year-old denied five counts of rape and two of indecent assault between 2006 and 2011. The daughter, now 18, was then between six and 11 years old.

If the defendant is found not guilty of the rape charges, the jury will be instead asked to consider five counts of incest.

All the alleged incidents took place in the family’s flat in Kowloon. Ching did not reveal the exact location to protect the identity of the daughter, referred to as X in court.

“He did not wear anything at home … fully naked, not even underpants,” X said, testifying from another room and broadcast in court on a television screen.

She said she first noticed this habit when she was in kindergarten. When she moved to primary school, she became aware of him watching adult videos.

She said he would sometimes ask her and her younger brother to stand with him while he watched pornography on the computer in their living room.

According to the prosecutor, the first time L.S.L raped X was in the middle of the night, around Christmas in 2009, as the younger brother slept beside them.

The prosecutor said X eventually had the courage to make a police report after talking to a teacher in April 2017.

The father told the arresting police officer: “I was merely groping and touching. I did not rape her.”

The case continues before Mr Justice Alex Lee Wan-tang on Friday.