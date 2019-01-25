Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong Chi-fung made up allegations about insulting treatment in prison, an officer testified at a tribunal on Friday.

Assistant Officer Leung Tin-hang said the Demosisto leader stood fully dressed during an interrogation conducted after a strip-search at Tung Tau Correctional Institution on October 16, 2017 – contrary to Wong’s claim of having to squat naked “like a dog” while answering personal questions.

Leung also said he had inquired about Wong’s affiliations with political groups because information concerning organisational ties would assist prison management and administrative arrangements, such as job allocation.

“Demosisto is not a problem in itself,” he said. “The problem is how others might view Demosisto. We have to record all kinds of risks.”

Leung further agreed to suggestions that Wong had fabricated the allegations against him.

“Why would I do that?” Wong asked.

“I don’t know what you were thinking,” Leung replied.

The officer was speaking against a HK$16,000 (US$2,039) suit Wong had mounted at the Small Claims Tribunal, demanding damages on the grounds of “trespass to persons” and “misfeasance in public office”.

The activist had sued the secretary for justice after the Correctional Services Department’s internal investigations unit concluded his complaint was unfounded.

Martin U Shing-yau, a principal officer who had handled the complaint, told Wong: “There were no facts to support what you said.”

Another principal officer, Kwok Wan-chit, who was head of security at the prison, said strip-searches were necessary whenever they received a new inmate.

At the time Wong had just been transferred from Pik Uk Correctional Institution to complete a six-month sentence for unlawful assembly in September 2014 – a term that was later quashed by the Court of Final Appeal after he served 69 days in prison.

“To ensure safety, we must first conduct the search,” Kwok said. “Officers would give instructions throughout, so it is impossible to ask questions at the same time … I believe it is impossible.”

Kwok also said that inmates would be provided a new set of prison garb following the completion of the body search.

“Have you heard of naked interrogations?” deputy adjudicator Percy Yue asked.

“Not in my three years at Tung Tau Correctional Institution as principal officer,” Kwok replied. “I had never received such complaints.”

The case continues, with closing submissions scheduled on February 15.