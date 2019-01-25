Police are looking into a second online video as concerns mount about bullying among students, with the user who posted it claiming to be from the same Hong Kong school in which eight teens were earlier arrested for assault.

The clip, supposedly from Yan Chai Hospital Tung Chi Ying Memorial Secondary School on Ma On Shan Road, was posted on Facebook on Friday, two days after the first video showed a group of students stripping and assaulting a classmate.

Eight male students, aged 17 to 19, were arrested for common assault on Thursday. They were later released on bail and required to report to authorities next month.

In the latest clip, uploaded on the page of a Facebook group which allows anonymous posts, a boy is seen being held down on a desk by other students. They repeatedly hit his back and also bend his left leg backwards, while pinning down his head as he struggles.

The video lasts eight seconds, and at the end, the boy is released.

It is unclear if the student was really being bullied or the group were just playing. It is also not discernible if the boy is the same one from the previous video.

The anonymous user who posted the video claimed to be from the school and said the clip captured just a fraction of the bullying activities of students.

“The school doesn’t care and lets students do whatever they want,” the user wrote in the post. “I have been abused before as well. I hope to use this platform to fight for my own rights and point out the management issue of the school.”

The school, which was contacted by the Post regarding the second clip, said it had a zero-tolerance policy for bullying.

“The school will take up appropriate follow-up action. Cases would also be referred to police if necessary, and the school will fully cooperate with authorities,” said a staff member, who did not disclose her name.

A police source said officers would check with the school to establish more details about the case. They would then proceed to talk to the victim to gather evidence and find out the identities of those involved.

He said officers from the Sha Tin criminal investigation unit, who arrested the eight students over the first video, were looking into the latest case.

The Education Bureau said it was very concerned about the incident and had dispatched staff to the school to provide help, such as meeting the school’s crisis management team and providing advice on preventive measures against bullying.

The bureau added that it did not tolerate any form of bullying, and had been asking schools to take the matter seriously through circulars and guidelines.

