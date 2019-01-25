An employer accused of raping and molesting his Indonesian helper told a Hong Kong court on Friday that she had seduced him.

Tsang Wai-sun, 55, hit back at his helper’s allegations, saying the Indonesian had first touched his genitals and hinted that she wanted to have sex. The encounter took place in the kitchen of his home on December 20, 2017.

Tsang is facing two rape and two indecent assault charges. His account of one of the incidents was in stark contrast to the one given by the helper earlier.

The woman, referred to as X in court to protect her identity, had testified that Tsang forced her to have sex with him while she was washing the dishes that day.

Coming to his defence for the first time on Friday, Tsang said: “I just played along with her move.”

He said X had suddenly made advances on him, prompting him to tell her off, but he eventually gave in.

He said after touching him, the woman then turned away but leaned forward with her arms pressed on the sink. He took this as a suggestive invitation.

But X previously said Tsang had pulled her hair and shoved her head down on the sink as he raped her.

In three other incidents, X said her employer had either raped or molested her in their rooms.

Tsang denied all four cases, saying he went to X’s room to ask about scratches found on his daughter. According to him, she said she was not responsible for the girl’s injuries, and asked him not to fire her.

When Tsang agreed, he said she told him: “Mister, you are a good man.”

He added that on another occasion, he brought her to his room because he wanted to show her household chores that were not done properly.

The case continues at the High Court before Mr Justice Patrick Li Hon-leung on Friday.