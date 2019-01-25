Two women and a man were brought to court on Friday to face a conspiracy charge after allegedly threatening a teenage girl to make her give false evidence in her father’s recent rape trial.

The women, 40 and 65, and 42-year-old man were remanded in custody after they were read the joint charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. They were not required to enter a plea.

Their appearance in Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Court came two days after the father was acquitted of molesting and raping his daughter between 2015 – when she was 12 years old – and 2017.

During the police investigation, the daughter, referred to as X in court to protect her identity, said her father forced himself on her at least seven times. A medical examination immediately after the most recent alleged attack found traces of his semen in the then 14-year-old’s genitals.

But when giving testimony in court, the girl told the jury she had fabricated incidents to frame her father because he always favoured her younger brother over her.

She also said she planted the semen into her genitals herself, having found it on a used tissue.

The three defendants are accused of threatening the girl in a Tuen Mun public housing flat between October 20, 2018 and January 16 this year.

Acting Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei imposed an order banning any reporting on the relationship between X and the three defendants.

She adjourned the case to March 8.