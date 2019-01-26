A world-renowned Chinese antiques collector was revealed to be the biggest victim of a gold bullion trading scam in which he was swindled out of HK$580 million (US$74.4 million) over two years.

Kot See-for, who advises the Hong Kong government on art and has loaned out his collections to museums for local and international exhibitions, even sold some of his masterpieces to cash in on supposed investment opportunities, a police source said.

Details of the swindle emerged two days after police announced on Thursday the arrest of 14 people over the city’s biggest ever scam, which involved trading gold on the London commodities market.

Kot, 85, was one of seven investors who lost nearly HK$620 million in total.

Mainland China-born Kot moved to Hong Kong in 1982 after living in Luoyang, Henan province, and then Nanjing.

He owns a famed collection of blue and white porcelain which includes pieces that date back to the Yuan dynasty. It is known as the Tianminlou Collection and he inherited it from his father, a collector.

The force insider said Kot first received a cold call from a scammer who posed as an experienced broker in June 2016 and was told about investment plans that promised high returns.

Kot later met the broker, signed documents and then transferred money into the accounts of the investment companies.

Police said the investors only realised they had been scammed when they were later notified their money had been lost in trading.

“At first the culprits helped Kot gain up to HK$1 million in profit to lure him into investing more. But then Kot felt trapped [as losses mounted] and decided to put in much more money. The gang took him for an easy target and continued the scam,” the source said.

“He forked out HK$580 million in cash and some of the money came from the sale of his collections.”

The biggest single transaction was for HK$100 million, the source added, but Kot only realised he had been duped after he told his son about the massive financial loss last October.

Kot is a government-appointed museum adviser on art, especially on the acquisition of collection items. The retiree is a member of the Min Chiu Society, founded in 1960 by a group of collectors from Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The society loaned out 300 sets of Ming dynasty antiques and held a four-month exhibition, “The Radiant Ming 1368-1644 through the Min Chiu Society Collection”, at the Museum of History in December 2015. Kot, who loaned out a large blue and white bowl with children at play from the Yongle period, toured the exhibition with then chief secretary Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, who officiated at the opening ceremony.

Before his father died, Kot made it clear he did not want the porcelain collection to be locked away or auctioned off. Kot then set up the Tianminlou Foundation and vowed to preserve the collection and make it accessible to the public.

The collector keeps the porcelain at his home in Hong Kong and welcomes experts and scholars to view his display.

The items have been exhibited in Asia and the United States, and were once loaned to the Shanghai Museum, which houses ancient Chinese art.

In 2017, Kot attended a press conference in support of the government’s plan to build a Hong Kong Palace Museum in West Kowloon. He is also a committee member of China’s Ancient Ceramics Institute and senior adviser to Chinese University’s Art Museum.