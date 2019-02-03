A police officer in Macau shot a man from mainland China in the leg on Sunday while trying to arrest him on suspicion of robbery.

The 31-year-old suspect, surnamed Fu, was hit in the thigh and sent to hospital. His condition was not known.

A spokesman for Macau’s Judiciary Police confirmed the shooting, saying the incident had taken place at 5.15am after officers came across the man in Iao Hon, a community in northern Macau.

The man pulled a blade on police, according to officers.

“He strongly resisted arrest and pointed the knife so an officer shot him in the thigh,” the spokesman said.

The man was suspected of involvement in a robbery which had taken place nearby at about 1am. He was said to have snatched a bag from one of four men chatting in a restaurant before three of them chased him into a nearby alley.

The robber allegedly inflicted an injury to one of his pursuers’ arms in the alley before grabbing 100 Macau patacas (US$12) from the bag and running.

The incident is the second time Macau police have opened fire in two months.

In January, officers detained three mainland Chinese men after a brawl in which one policeman fired a warning shot into the air outside the luxury Galaxy Macau casino resort.

Officers had tried to stop the men smoking in a non-smoking area. A fight broke out when they began pushing one police officer, who first took out his baton as a warning, before drawing his gun and firing. Nobody was hurt by the shot.