The courts building in Sha Tin. Lau Man-kin, the research and development director of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, will face the court on Tuesday on misconduct charges. Photo: RTHK
Director of Hong Kong science institute ASTRI charged with misconduct for not disclosing shares in vendor companies
- Research head at government-run ASTRI accused of holding shares in companies he approved HK$535,000 worth of purchases from
Topic | Science
