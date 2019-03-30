The woman alleged that the first incident happened at the fire department’s headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Wikipedia
Fireman arrested over eight alleged indecent assaults on female subordinate in Hong Kong
- He allegedly touched and squeezed a female subordinate’s thighs, waist, knees and buttocks at work
- Fire Services Department has suspended him
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
