Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Joseph Lau and his wife Chan Hoi-wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau launches legal challenge against Hong Kong government proposal to change extradition law

  • Billionaire Lau has been in hiding in Hong Kong since 2014 when he was jailed in absentia by Macau court for his part in massive bribery scandal
  • Extradition proposal has become political headache for the government because of concerns Hongkongers could be victimised across the border
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 12:44pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:36pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Joseph Lau and his wife Chan Hoi-wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Extradition bill not made to measure for mainland China and won’t be abandoned, Carrie Lam says

  • Hong Kong government will press ahead with the law despite 12,000 people marching against it on Sunday
  • The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on Wednesday as scheduled
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 10:50am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:06am, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.