Joseph Lau and his wife Chan Hoi-wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau launches legal challenge against Hong Kong government proposal to change extradition law
- Billionaire Lau has been in hiding in Hong Kong since 2014 when he was jailed in absentia by Macau court for his part in massive bribery scandal
- Extradition proposal has become political headache for the government because of concerns Hongkongers could be victimised across the border
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press on Monday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Extradition bill not made to measure for mainland China and won’t be abandoned, Carrie Lam says
- Hong Kong government will press ahead with the law despite 12,000 people marching against it on Sunday
- The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on Wednesday as scheduled
