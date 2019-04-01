Deputy High Court judge Amanda Woodcock jailed the father for more than two years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Father raped 15-year-old daughter after drunkenly mistaking her for his wife, Hong Kong court hears
- Construction worker returned home ‘stinking of alcohol’ before crawling into his daughter’s bed, court told
- Daughter tells psychologist she has forgiven father but is angry at social worker who reported case without her consent
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Deputy High Court judge Amanda Woodcock jailed the father for more than two years. Photo: Sam Tsang