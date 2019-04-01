Amina Bokhary is escorted to Ruttonjee Hospital by police on March 17 after her parents accused her of assault. Photo: Handout
Assault charges dropped but Hong Kong’s Amina Bokhary jailed for six weeks despite claim she was only driving ‘to buy congee for ailing family’
- Niece of top city judge jailed for six weeks and disqualified from driving for 18 months
- Defence lawyer says offence was a one-off error in judgment made after the congee shop repeatedly hung up on her
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Amina Bokhary is escorted to Ruttonjee Hospital by police on March 17 after her parents accused her of assault. Photo: Handout