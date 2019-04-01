Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The District Court in Wan Chai. A Singaporean woman, Tan Lay Hong, is demanding a refund of HK$1.3 million for unwanted beauty treatment upgrades. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Singaporean woman sues Hong Kong beauty chain, claiming she was unlawfully detained and forced to pay HK$1.3 million for unwanted treatments

  • She says she was lied to and forced to sign blank contracts and credit card slips
  • Defendants are part of a group listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 9:42pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The District Court in Wan Chai. A Singaporean woman, Tan Lay Hong, is demanding a refund of HK$1.3 million for unwanted beauty treatment upgrades. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.