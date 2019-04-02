The attack happened outside Kowloon Tong Club in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong taxi passengers dragged from cab and attacked by masked men armed with knives
- Victims suffered cuts on their backs, arms and legs and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital
- Assailants fled in their own cars before police arrived at scene
Police investigate at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
