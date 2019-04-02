Channels

The attack happened outside Kowloon Tong Club in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong taxi passengers dragged from cab and attacked by masked men armed with knives

  • Victims suffered cuts on their backs, arms and legs and were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital
  • Assailants fled in their own cars before police arrived at scene
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:15pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:42pm, 2 Apr, 2019

