Ray Lee was sentenced at High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Roy Issa
Serial robber with 55 previous convictions jailed again for robbing five women in 10 days
- Former construction worker Ray Lee, 47, took total of HK$34,000 worth of cash and valuables from victims in latest spree
- Offences were committed not long after he was released from earlier jail term for robbery
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police officers investigate a robbery at a Sham Shui Po jewellery store. Photo: Sam Tsang
More than HK$1.4 million in valuables stolen in daylight robbery at Hong Kong jewellery store
- Suspect took about 110 pieces of jewellery after showing salesmen a pistol-like object, but it was unclear whether man was really armed
- Robber ordered employee to take out three trays of gold jewellery, which included necklaces, bracelets and pendants
