Sotheby’s described the watch as “a platinum wristwatch with two-tone dial” marked with the unique registration number “108” Photo: Sotheby's
Man in Britain sues Sotheby’s Hong Kong after it was about to auction ‘stolen’ rare Philippe Dufour Simplicity watch
- Christian Iwasko says he bought watch for US$208,000 from Contrapante in New York in September 2016
- Iwasko is suing Sotheby’s Hong Kong and Qiming Lyu, a Nanjing-resident who allegedly consigned watch to auction house for its immediate return
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Sotheby’s described the watch as “a platinum wristwatch with two-tone dial” marked with the unique registration number “108” Photo: Sotheby's