Workers assist bailiffs in removing a barricade under a court injunction in Mong Kok on November 25, 2014. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong appeals against jail sentence as lawyer argues ‘punish him for what he did, not his status’
- Student leader was given three-month jail term for contempt of court during the 2014 Occupy protests
- Barrister seeks a non-custodial sentence that would allow Wong’s immediate release
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Workers assist bailiffs in removing a barricade under a court injunction in Mong Kok on November 25, 2014. Photo: AFP