The landmark ruling was made by Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s top court rules against use of ‘one-size-fits-all’ charge for smartphone crimes
- Charge of ‘obtaining access to computer for criminal or dishonest gain’ should not apply to person's own devices, court says
- Landmark decision could force government to amend existing laws used to punish those who take upskirt photos and videos
