Police are trying to figure out what the victim was doing walking along the motorway at that time in the morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Police hunting Hong Kong taxi driver in connection with fatal hit-and-run on North Point motorway
- Elderly pedestrian was killed on Island Eastern Corridor at 4.50am
- Police have urged driver to turn himself in
Topic | Hong Kong taxis
