Jurors in Edward Leung’s trial were given a reminder by the judge about having electronic devices after mysterious noises were heard coming from one of their rooms. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

How Saving Private Ryan and a wedding video nearly brought marathon Hong Kong jury trial to a juddering halt with a verdict just hours away

  • Jury member had illicit electronic device and used it to watch films
  • Action sparked fear among judge and lawyers that trial that had spanned more than four months and was expected to cost tens of millions of dollars in legal fees could be compromised
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 6:00pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:38pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Jurors in Edward Leung's trial were given a reminder by the judge about having electronic devices after mysterious noises were heard coming from one of their rooms. Photo: Sam Tsang
