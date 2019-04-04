Yung Wai-yip was dubbed “Captain America” for his usual protest outfit. Photo: Dickson Lee
Men who burned cardboard and threw bottles at police during Mong Kok riot ask to be spared jail after histories of mental illness revealed
- Counsel for Yung Wai-yip and Yuen Chi-kui say clients’ conditions contributed to crimes and they would be harmed by long prison sentences
- Mr Justice Albert Wong says he will seek reports on suitability of community service and probation order before sentencing
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Yung Wai-yip was dubbed “Captain America” for his usual protest outfit. Photo: Dickson Lee