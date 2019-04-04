Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Yung Wai-yip was dubbed “Captain America” for his usual protest outfit. Photo: Dickson Lee
Law and Crime

Men who burned cardboard and threw bottles at police during Mong Kok riot ask to be spared jail after histories of mental illness revealed

  • Counsel for Yung Wai-yip and Yuen Chi-kui say clients’ conditions contributed to crimes and they would be harmed by long prison sentences
  • Mr Justice Albert Wong says he will seek reports on suitability of community service and probation order before sentencing
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 8:21pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:20pm, 4 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Yung Wai-yip was dubbed “Captain America” for his usual protest outfit. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.