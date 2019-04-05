Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Offenders have previously been prosecuted under the charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong wasted 10 years in failing to ensure law kept pace with technology on voyeuristic crimes such as upskirting, legislators tell justice officials

  • Specific laws must be in place as soon as possible, government told
Topic |   Law
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 12:44pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:44pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Offenders have previously been prosecuted under the charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.