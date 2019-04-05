The fire broke out in Tong Kung Leng village off Fam Kam Road in Fanling soon after 1am. Photo: TVB News
16 vehicles damaged in garage fire in New Territories village
- The blaze forced 20 villagers to flee their homes in Tong Kung Leng village in Fanling
- Police say the incident was not suspicious and believe a short circuit to be the cause of the fire
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
