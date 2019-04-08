The new system is expected to cut arbitration costs by removing face-to-face meetings and long-distance travel. Photo: Shutterstock
How Hong Kong plans to take arbitration online with new eBRAM project
- New HK$150 million platform could launch in the fourth quarter of 2019, and is backed by the city’s top two law bodies
- It aims to cut down on the expenses and travel involved in face-to-face negotiation
Topic | Technology
The new system is expected to cut arbitration costs by removing face-to-face meetings and long-distance travel. Photo: Shutterstock