Hong Kong prosecutors often used a ‘one-size-fits-all’ offence to tackle crime involving smartphone use. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police issue remedial guidelines on tackling upskirting to plug legal loophole – but lawyers have doubts about solution
- Police hand down guidelines to frontline officers after Court of Final Appeal rules that charge of ‘obtaining access to a computer for criminal or dishonest gain’ should not apply to a person’s own device
- According to police memo, justice department has advised that officers can make an arrest if a person taking upskirt photos has or is likely to commit a ‘breach of the peace’
Topic | Law
