Tuen Mun Hospital in 2017. The doctor remains suspended from duty by the public hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong doctor arrested on suspicion of taking cannabis on duty is released after second test finds no trace of the drug
- Emergency ward associate consultant freed without conditions – but he remains suspended from duty as police investigation continues
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Tuen Mun Hospital in 2017. The doctor remains suspended from duty by the public hospital. Photo: Dickson Lee