Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, better known as G.E.M., is a Chinese singer-songwriter based in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong pop princess G. E. M., dubbed China’s Taylor Swift, files ‘coercion’ lawsuit at record label as bitter US$15 million contract dispute intensifies

  • Gloria Tang accuses former label of pressure, coercion and illegal activities
  • New lawsuit follows labels demand for US$15 million in damages
Topic |   Music
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Published: 5:14pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:30pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, better known as G.E.M., is a Chinese singer-songwriter based in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.