At least 14 members of parliament backed a motion expressing concern at the amendments to Hong Kong extradition law. Photo: EPA
Britain voiced concerns over Hong Kong extradition law changes
- Consul general Andrew Heyn says he spoke to senior figures in the city’s administration to seek clarity on what the proposed law would mean for British citizens
- Chris Patten says British foreign secretary told him in a letter his department had lodged concerns with local government departments
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
