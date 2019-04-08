An Australian Border Force officer interviews a 60-year-old Hong Kong man to confirm prior convictions for child sex abuse. Photo: Australian Border Force
Australia refuses entry to Hong Kong man who did not reveal prior 12-year jail sentence for child sex and pornography
- The 60-year-old did not reveal that he was convicted in 2012 of nine charges, including sex with a minor and making child pornography
Topic | Crime
