Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An Australian Border Force officer interviews a 60-year-old Hong Kong man to confirm prior convictions for child sex abuse. Photo: Australian Border Force
Law and Crime

Australia refuses entry to Hong Kong man who did not reveal prior 12-year jail sentence for child sex and pornography

  • The 60-year-old did not reveal that he was convicted in 2012 of nine charges, including sex with a minor and making child pornography
Topic |   Crime
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 6:46pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:46pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An Australian Border Force officer interviews a 60-year-old Hong Kong man to confirm prior convictions for child sex abuse. Photo: Australian Border Force
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.