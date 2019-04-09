Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
Law and Crime

High Court ruling on village houses ‘will do little to ease Hong Kong land crunch’

  • The court ruled two of three ways rural residents exercised rights under small-house policy unlawful
  • Analysts not optimistic about landmark decision’s effect on sky-high property prices
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Published: 7:30am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:46am, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
An indigenous village house in Ta Kwu Ling, New Territories, of the kind involved in Monday’s legal challenge. Photo: Nora Tam
Law and Crime

Controversial small-house policy is constitutional only on private land, Hong Kong High Court rules in landmark hearing

  • Rural leaders say ruling will ‘not deeply affect’ their right to build houses
  • Judicial review came amid a heated public debate over how to source more land to solve city’s housing crisis
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu

Jasmine Siu  

Published: 11:19am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:35pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An indigenous village house in Ta Kwu Ling, New Territories, of the kind involved in Monday’s legal challenge. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.