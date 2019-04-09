Village houses in Yuen Long. Photo: Winson Wong
High Court ruling on village houses ‘will do little to ease Hong Kong land crunch’
- The court ruled two of three ways rural residents exercised rights under small-house policy unlawful
- Analysts not optimistic about landmark decision’s effect on sky-high property prices
Topic | Hong Kong housing
An indigenous village house in Ta Kwu Ling, New Territories, of the kind involved in Monday’s legal challenge. Photo: Nora Tam
Controversial small-house policy is constitutional only on private land, Hong Kong High Court rules in landmark hearing
- Rural leaders say ruling will ‘not deeply affect’ their right to build houses
- Judicial review came amid a heated public debate over how to source more land to solve city’s housing crisis
Topic | Hong Kong courts
