From left, Superintendent Alice Tsang Nga-sze and Acting Superintendent Lau Ka-ho from the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau on Monday at police headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Nora Tam
WhatsApp scams explode: Hongkongers bilked of HK$2.7 million in three months on Facebook-owned messaging service
- Hong Kong man loses HK$430,848 in four hours
- There were 592 cases in 2018 with losses of HK$6.4 million
Topic | Hong Kong police
