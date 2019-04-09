District judge Frankie Yiu says teacher abused student’s trust and admiration to indecently assault her on two occasions and have sex with her. Photo: Sam Tsang
Elderly tutor who sexually assaulted 15-year-old student to ‘help her relax’ jailed for 20 months by Hong Kong court
- Lam Tin-po, 71, pleads guilty to two counts of indecent assault – which carries maximum sentence of 10 years in prison – and one of unlawful sexual intercourse with girl under 16
- Defence counsel says offence committed out of momentary impulse and guilty plea spares victim from having to testify
Topic | Hong Kong courts
District judge Frankie Yiu says teacher abused student’s trust and admiration to indecently assault her on two occasions and have sex with her. Photo: Sam Tsang