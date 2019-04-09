Telemarketing companies will face strict new regulations over cold calling in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Marketing companies could face HK$1 million fines and prison time for cold calling Hongkongers who just want to be left in peace
- Proposed changes to regulations would see phone users able to opt out of receiving calls
- But government has not yet decided which authority would be responsible for enforcing new laws, or when they would take effect
Topic | Law
