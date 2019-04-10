Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s Occupy protests five years on: after all the prosecutions, was the movement in vain?

  • The movement’s leaders were found guilty by a Hong Kong court on charges relating to public nuisance for their roles in the 2014 sit-ins
  • Did the founders bring positive change to the political landscape, or leave only a trail of disappointing outcomes?
Topic |   Occupy Central
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 8:00am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:36am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, photographed at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Tears in court as first Occupy leaders deliver mitigation submissions after being found guilty

  • Reverend Chu Yiu-ming recounted his decades-long struggle for democracy in an emotional ‘sermon’ from the dock
  • His co-defendants Benny Tai and Dr Chan Kin-man asked that Chu be spared from prison
Topic |   Occupy Central
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Chris Lau  

Published: 11:11pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:27am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Reverend Chu Yiu-ming, photographed at the West Kowloon Law Courts Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.