The police officer was picked up at the Lo Wu border crossing. Photo: Felix Wong
Law and Crime

Hong Kong policeman arrested carrying drugs at border with mainland China suspended

  • Security source says customs officers found Ice, a smoking flask and a stash of untaxed cigarettes on the 46-year-old, who was off-duty
Topic |   Drugs
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Published: 8:40am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:50am, 10 Apr, 2019

The police officer was picked up at the Lo Wu border crossing. Photo: Felix Wong
Hui Wai-ming, the head of Customs Drug Investigation Bureau, with some of the cocaine seized by his officers. Photo: Robert Ng
Law and Crime

Customs officers smash Hong Kong drugs ring and seize HK$100 million worth of cocaine

  • 91kg haul was shipped into city from South America, and officials believe Wo Shing Wo triad gang was behind it
Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 4:38pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:57pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Hui Wai-ming, the head of Customs Drug Investigation Bureau, with some of the cocaine seized by his officers. Photo: Robert Ng
