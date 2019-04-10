The police officer was picked up at the Lo Wu border crossing. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong policeman arrested carrying drugs at border with mainland China suspended
- Security source says customs officers found Ice, a smoking flask and a stash of untaxed cigarettes on the 46-year-old, who was off-duty
Topic | Drugs
Hui Wai-ming, the head of Customs Drug Investigation Bureau, with some of the cocaine seized by his officers. Photo: Robert Ng
Customs officers smash Hong Kong drugs ring and seize HK$100 million worth of cocaine
- 91kg haul was shipped into city from South America, and officials believe Wo Shing Wo triad gang was behind it
